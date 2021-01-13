Advertisement

A taste of Spring for Kansas today

Weather forecast
Weather forecast
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is not quite as cold as the past two mornings, but temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens will require a coat on the way out the door. Later today we warm into near record high territory under a mostly sunny sky.

Most cities will have to make it 70 degrees, or higher, to break a record today and while that is unlikely to happen, most of the state will top-out in the middle to upper 60s. Enjoy the spring fling because a big change rolls in on Thursday.

Our next weather maker will arrive tomorrow morning. A strong cold front will bring breezy to windy and much colder conditions back to Kansas, but moisture will be limited. Other than a few sprinkles on Thursday, followed by a few flurries on Friday, most of the state will stay dry.

The wind will be another story with this storm system. Sustained wind between 20-40 mph tomorrow and Friday will occasionally gust over 50 mph! The breeze will slowly back-off Friday night into Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 62.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 10-20. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy, and colder. Wind: NW 20-35; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; blustery. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 27.

Fri: High: 40. Low: 23. Mostly cloudy, continued very windy.

Sat: High: 43. Low: 25. Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 45. Low: 28. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 49. Low: 25. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 45. Low: 26. Partly cloudy.

