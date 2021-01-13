Big-name donors respond after Sen. Roger Marshall objects presidential election results

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since Hallmark requested that Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, return contributions made by its PAC following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, other big-name donors have spoken out. Wednesday, FactFinder 12 investigator Alex Flippin spoke with representatives from Koch Industries and Spirit AeroSystems concerning contributions to Marshall. Both companies said moving forward, they’ll evaluate how they make decisions regarding support of political candidates. While all three companies supported Marshall in his U.S. Senate race, only Hallmark is asking for that support to be returned to them.

A spokesperson for Koch Industries released a statement explaining the company’s position.

“The peaceful transition of power is essential to our constitutional order... Koch is committed to supporting candidates who are steadfast advocates for the principles of a free and open society,” the statement read. “Going forward, we will continue to evaluate, among other criteria, the civility of candidates in deciding whom to support.”

Koch’s political action committee contributed $10,000 to Marshall’s campaign in 2020, as did Spirit AeroSystem’s PAC. A Spirit representative also explained the company’s stance in not requesting that Marshall return any contributions to them. The company also released a statement that said, in part, “We condemn the appalling and violent action that took place at the U.S. Capitol last week. Those actions and support for them are counter to the Democratic norms and rule of law that are vital for our Democracy and a peaceful transfer of power.”

Calls, messages, emails, and even tweets to Senator Marshall and his office were not returned.

