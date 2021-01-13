Congressman Estes calls for congressional probe into big tech’s “purge” of conservative accounts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Ron Estes is urging Congress to look into what he calls a “purge” of conservative accounts after the violence that broke out in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kan.), who represents Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, says big tech is purging conservative accounts, including President Donald Trump’s. He said this purge should worry all Americans regardless of political affiliation.

“It is an extreme escalation in big tech’s desire to control your thoughts and opinions,” said Estes.

Additionally, Estes said Google and Apple have removed Parler, the social media alternative to Twitter, from their services. He said this means that simply opting out is no longer an option.

According to Estes, if a business owner tries to reach customers online, but holds any controversial opinions, they too could be permanently banned. He said companies such as Google have banned ads from search platforms due to the opinions of business owners. According to the Congressman, Apple and Google control almost all mobile operating systems in the U.S. making it impossible for those that have been “excommunicated” to find a different platform. He said big tech will begin to force Americans out of business for not agreeing with their politics.

Estes called the hypocrisy stunning. He said while companies like Twitter continue to defend allowing the account of the ayatollah of Iran to post its justification of genocide, it has banned the President of the United States. He said that recently China was allowed to post justifying the forced internment and sterilization of Uyghur women. He said one reporter even reached out to Twitter to confirm the post did not violate their policies.

According to Estes, the issues with big tech are serious and beg for immediate attention from Congress. He said the Constitution affords Americans the right to their freedom of speech and big tech cannot be allowed to determine whose free speech is allowed in the public realm.

“We cannot allow our largest tech companies to target us for holding opinions that a majority of us in the nation hold,” said Estes.

Before leaving for Texas on Tuesday, President Trump offered his own thoughts on the issue in front of Air Force One.

“I think that big tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country. And I believe it’s going to be a catastrophic mistake for them,” said President Trump. “They’re dividing and divisive, and they’re showing something that I’ve been predicting for a long time. I’ve been predicting it for a long time, and people didn’t act on it.”

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram took to banning accounts after violence broke out in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Google and Apple replied shortly thereafter by removing Parler from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

