Extreme winds and fire danger Thursday/Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that very strong winds are likely in Kansas for Thursday and Friday, causing concern for grass fires that may get started the next couple of days. Temperatures will also be turning colder to finish off the week.

Look for gusty winds to start the day Thursday. Northwest winds will be ramping up during the day with highs in the 40s and 50s. Some of the strongest winds will be across western and northern Kansas where gusts could approach 60 mph. Wichita is expected to have gusts of 40-50 mph.

The strong winds will back off a bit Thursday night, but Friday will once again be a very windy day. Gusts will once again go above 50 mph for much of central and western Kansas. Some flurries are going to be possible for north central and northeast Kansas, however accumulations are unlikely.

Highs will mostly be in the 40s Friday through the weekend with less wind for Saturday and Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: SW/NW 120-20; gusty. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; windy and colder. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 27.

Fri: High: 40 Mostly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 43 Low: 23 Increasing clouds. Breezy early.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 24 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy afternoon.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 24 Mostly sunny and breezy.

