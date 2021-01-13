Advertisement

Governor: Kansas officials must ‘set example’ after DC riot

Gov. Laura Kelly delivers her State of the State Address virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly has told fellow Kansas residents that her usual yearly call for bipartisanship is not enough in light of last week’s mob violence in Washington and said the state’s leaders “must commit ourselves to set an example.”

Kelly focused much of the annual State of the State address Tuesday night on the COVID-19 pandemic and avoided outlining broad new initiatives outside of promising to push again for Medicaid expansion.

The Democratic governor turned near the end of her speech to the failed insurrection last week in which extremist supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. She said: “This isn’t like any other moment.”

WATCH as Gov. Laura Kelly delivers her 2021 State of the State Address. https://bit.ly/39oT2yl #kwch12

Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

