Advertisement

Helping Hand recipient delays launch of ADHD summer program due to pandemic

Richard James with DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers presents $1,200 Helping Hand to KU's Dr....
Richard James with DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers presents $1,200 Helping Hand to KU's Dr. Nicole Klaus, to help her launch ADHD summer treatment program.(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The start of a treatment program and summer camp for kids with ADHD was delayed due to the pandemic, but the psychologist planning it says the $1,200 Helping Hand it received will still be put to good use.

Toward the beginning of 2020, KWCH12 and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand to Dr. Nicole Klaus, a licensed psychologist for KU School of Medicine-Wichita. She’s working to launch a summer treatment program for children who need help managing ADHD.

The COVID-19 pandemic put sharing that story on the backburner, and it also delayed the start of the camp until summer 2022.

“We made the decision to cancel last spring for safety reasons during the pandemic. The summer treatment program takes nearly a year to plan and implement, so when it was time to start planning for this summer’s program last fall, there were still too many unknowns to move forward,” said Klaus.

She said KU wants to ensure it can offer the highest quality program possible, and delaying the start one more year was the best way to do that.

Klaus told Eyewitness News the ADHD summer treatment program includes academic, social, emotional, family and behavioral interventions tailored for children with ADHD.

“To the child, it looks like a fun, high-energy summer day camp experience, where they can make friends and play sports and do crafts,” said Klaus.

For parents who need help for their children now, Dr. Klaus said one of the most important things you can do is provide structure, routine, and consistency.

If you need more support, she encourages you to reach out to your pediatrician to discuss effective medications and family treatments. Klaus said the KU psychology and psychiatry clinics offer telehealth services, allowing you to get personalized support and recommendations for your family.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
KS National Guard warns of false rumor concerning military intervention, ‘mandatory quarantine’
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
President Trump approves District of Columbia emergency declaration
A Kansas game warden works to free two tangled bucks in Jackson County.
WATCH: Kansas game warden frees tangled bucks in Jackson County
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement

Latest News

The Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County helps children through crises with assistance from...
Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County gets a boost for its therapy dog program
Share the Love 'helpers' in Kingman preparing meals.
Kingman group working to ‘Share the Love’ earns Helping Hand
Sacks full of gifts for the Salvation Army Angel distribution in Wichita
12 Salvation Army Angel families get $100 Helping Hand
April Owen, making spa products as part of the Raise My Head program
Wichita organization receives $1,200 to help sex trafficking victims rebuild