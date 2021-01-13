Helping Hand recipient delays launch of ADHD summer program due to pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The start of a treatment program and summer camp for kids with ADHD was delayed due to the pandemic, but the psychologist planning it says the $1,200 Helping Hand it received will still be put to good use.

Toward the beginning of 2020, KWCH12 and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand to Dr. Nicole Klaus, a licensed psychologist for KU School of Medicine-Wichita. She’s working to launch a summer treatment program for children who need help managing ADHD.

The COVID-19 pandemic put sharing that story on the backburner, and it also delayed the start of the camp until summer 2022.

“We made the decision to cancel last spring for safety reasons during the pandemic. The summer treatment program takes nearly a year to plan and implement, so when it was time to start planning for this summer’s program last fall, there were still too many unknowns to move forward,” said Klaus.

She said KU wants to ensure it can offer the highest quality program possible, and delaying the start one more year was the best way to do that.

Klaus told Eyewitness News the ADHD summer treatment program includes academic, social, emotional, family and behavioral interventions tailored for children with ADHD.

“To the child, it looks like a fun, high-energy summer day camp experience, where they can make friends and play sports and do crafts,” said Klaus.

For parents who need help for their children now, Dr. Klaus said one of the most important things you can do is provide structure, routine, and consistency.

If you need more support, she encourages you to reach out to your pediatrician to discuss effective medications and family treatments. Klaus said the KU psychology and psychiatry clinics offer telehealth services, allowing you to get personalized support and recommendations for your family.

