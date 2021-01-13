Advertisement

HHS announces sweeping changes in COVID-19 vaccine rollout guidelines

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(Toni Zieske)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday (Jan. 12) announced sweeping changes in COVID-19 vaccine rollout guidelines. It’s an effort to boost the lagging number of vaccinations seen in the first month of distribution.

The plan is to release reserved second doses immediately. HHS is also changing guidelines to recommend that states have vaccinations available for anyone who is 65 or older. One other change is the way in which the federal government allocates a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We will be allocating them based on the pace of administration as reported by states, and by the size of (the) 65-and-older population in each state,” United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said.

That will be effective in two weeks, giving states time to prepare for the change and improve data reporting to the government. Azar said states are not reporting vaccinations in a timely manner.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman discussed the vaccine distribution in Kansas. While reports said Kansas was 50th out of 50 states in vaccinations, Dr. Norman said that never was actually the case. The problem, he said, was that the reporting system lagged behind. Now that data is catching up, Kansas has joined most states in the top tier of vaccine distribution.

“...We like to run people through, gather their information, then batch enter is, so the data will always lag,” Dr. Norman explained.

He said 190,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have gone out to the state of Kansas and most of those doses have been used. Dr. Norman said Kansas’ limiting factor is the amount of vaccine the state gets.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
KS National Guard warns of false rumor concerning military intervention, ‘mandatory quarantine’
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
President Trump approves District of Columbia emergency declaration
A Kansas game warden works to free two tangled bucks in Jackson County.
WATCH: Kansas game warden frees tangled bucks in Jackson County
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement

Latest News

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Vaccine time: How to overcome your fear of needles
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Overcoming a fear of needles
Kansas reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases since Monday
Gov. Kelly to update Kansans on COVID-19 progress