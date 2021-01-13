Advertisement

Kansas lawmakers respond to governor’s State of the State address

By Shawn Loging
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been more than 10 months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kansas. Tuesday night (Jan. 12), Governor Laura Kelly outlined a path toward recovery in 2021 in her State of the State address. Focused on recovery and in light of political unrest across the U.S., she called for bipartisanship, moving forward. She’s not the only one.

In a pre-taped response to the governor’s address, Kansas’ new Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, set an optimistic tone as lawmakers have a lot to work through. Masterson, however also set clear divisions between Republican priorities and those of the governor.

Republicans and Democrats share many of the same goals when it comes to what they would like to see in the new year. Those goals include thriving businesses, students permanently back in school and a rebound from COVID-19. The difference lies in how to get there.

“We trust you to make decisions for yourself and your family as how best to stay safe. We will not support the governor’s regime of unconstitutional mandates and edicts,” Masterson said, addressing Kansans. “We trust you will always make the best decisions for your family, not the government.”

Masterson is among at least seven state lawmakers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. He’s criticized mask mandates but acknowledged the issues posed by the pandemic.

“Kansans have endured the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic with great courage and often great sacrifice,” he said.

Masterson also used his response Tuesday night to lay out legislative goals for his party. This includes a focus on taxes and addressing an oft-divisive issue. A constitutional amendment on abortion is already in the works.

Relating to taxes, Masterson said, “Kansas taxpayers should be allowed the opportunity to take advantage of the federal tax cuts, and we must work to enact meaningful property tax reform.

Eyewitness News on Tuesday also spoke with House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, after the governor’s speech.

“I thought it was a very positive tone and reaching out to Republicans to work together to solve this pandemic we’re all facing right now,” Sawyer said of Kelly’s State of the State address.

Sawyer said to start the 2021 legislative session, pandemic issues will be top of mind as last year’s special-session COVID-19 package expires.

“Emergency powers, all the extensions (Kelly) gave for people to help get through this crisis will end January 26 if we don’t do anything,” he said. “So it’s important early in the session we get that extended and keep that going.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
KS National Guard warns of false rumor concerning military intervention, ‘mandatory quarantine’
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
President Trump approves District of Columbia emergency declaration
A Kansas game warden works to free two tangled bucks in Jackson County.
WATCH: Kansas game warden frees tangled bucks in Jackson County
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement

Latest News

Kansas reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases since Monday
Gov. Kelly to update Kansans on COVID-19 progress
Member of Gov. Laura Kelly’s communications office tests positive for COVID-19
Spirit Aerosystems PAC suspending campaign donations, Koch to evaluate future support in wake of US Capitol attack
generic
Montgomery County man dies after tractor overturns in creek