Kansas reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported 4,539 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, with the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 252,041.

The state also reported 100 deaths and 189 hospitalizations since Monday.

The only clusters that were named in Sedgwick County were all longterm care facilities. Five facilities in Sedgwick County were identified as clusters and totaled 67 cases within the last 14 days.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will be giving a COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

