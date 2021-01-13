Advertisement

KDOL warns of scammers trying to steal information through fake website

The Kansas Department of Labor warns of a fake website, created to steal your information.
The Kansas Department of Labor warns of a fake website, created to steal your information.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor warns that scammers are trying to steal personal data through a fake website. The website looks like the actual site for filing unemployment claims, “Get Kansas Benefits,” but it has a different URL. Scammers are hoping that you’ll put your information in on the fraudulent site, thinking you’re filing a claim.

The only legitimate websites for filing Kansas unemployment claims are:

If the URL of the site you’re on doesn’t match the legitimate site, but it otherwise looks similar, KDOL says you shouldn’t click any links in the webpage.

“Instead, close the tab and erase the URL from your browser’s history,” the department said.

The KDOL said it is working with law enforcement, including the Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. DOL Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney’s office to track fraudsters down. KDOL is also investigating this site.

“Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in Identity Theft related to Unemployment Claims,” KDOL said. “Nationally, unemployment-related identity theft is costing taxpayers over $26 billion. If you or somebody you know has been the victim of Identity Theft, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.”

