Man arrested for murder after disturbance at E. Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The discovery of an unresponsive man at a home in east Wichita led to police arresting 39-year-old Jason Payne for first-degree murder. The man found unresponsive early Wednesday morning at the home in the 900 block of North Oliver died at the scene. Police said the man is believed to be related to Payne and that his death followed a disturbance.

This all began before 6 a.m. Wednesday with Wichita police responding to a welfare check at 13th and Oliver.

“A citizen reported Payne lying face down in the middle of the street at the intersection. Upon arrival, officers contacted Payne, who needed medical assistance. He was transported to an area hospital, treated, and released,” police said.

Through its investigation, police learned about another man possibly being injured at a home in the 900 block of North Oliver.

“Officers went to the home and found a male unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene and is believed to be a family member of Payne,” Wichita police said.

The investigation revealed a physical disturbance happened at the home. Police said investigators are working to learn more about what happened.

. If you have any information on this case, call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267- 2111.

“This was not a random incident, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office,” Wichita police said.

