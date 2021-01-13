Member of Gov. Laura Kelly’s communications office tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s office said a member of the Governor’s communication office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Kansas Public Radio.

The statement said that all members wear masks in the office but will quarantine following CDC and KDHE public health guidelines.

The statement continued to say that the governor received a negative COVID-19 test but will continue to follow health guidelines.

Gov. Kelly's office says in a statement that a member of the staff tested positive for the coronavirus and other staff are now quarantining out of caution. Staff say they always wear masks. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/d3jyeUsmpf — Stephen Koranda (@kprkoranda) January 13, 2021

