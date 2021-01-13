Member of Gov. Laura Kelly’s communications office tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s office said a member of the Governor’s communication office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Kansas Public Radio.
The statement said that all members wear masks in the office but will quarantine following CDC and KDHE public health guidelines.
The statement continued to say that the governor received a negative COVID-19 test but will continue to follow health guidelines.
