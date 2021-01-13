Advertisement

No. 6 KU’s comeback falls short, Jayhawks lose 75-70 to Oklahoma State

KU vs. Oklahoma State, Jan. 12, 2020
KU vs. Oklahoma State, Jan. 12, 2020(Russell Luna, Big 12 Conference | Russell Luna, Big 12 Conference)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (WIBW) - Down three with 4.2 seconds left and the chance to tie, a turnover on the No. 6 Jayhawks’ baseline inbounds pass sealed their first road Big 12 loss of the season, 75-70 to Oklahoma State.

KU trailed Oklahoma State by 16 with 9:15 remaining in the second half. They would rally back to tie the game with one minute remaining, but the Cowboys found Rondel Walker in transition for the And-1 to take a three-point lead with 39 seconds on the clock.

Ochai Agbaji missed two threes in the final ten seconds to tie the game. Oklahoma State tipped the rebound out-of-bounds to give KU one last chance with 4.2 left, but Marcus Garrett turned it over on the inbounds pass to Christian Braun. OSU’s Bryce Williams dunked as the buzzer sounded to give the Cowboys the five-point win.

The Cowboys outscored KU in fastbreak points 37-8 on the night.

David McCormack led all scorers with 24 points on 10-18 FG. He also grabbed 12 rebounds for the double-double. Cade Cunningham added 18 for the Cowboys.

KU is now 4-2 in the Big 12. Next up, they’ll host Iowa State Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

