Spirit Aerosystems PAC suspending campaign donations, Koch to evaluate future support in wake of US Capitol attack

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit Aerosystems said it’s suspending donations from its political action committee in response to last week’s violence on Capitol Hill.

Spirit said it’s taking time to evaluate the current political environment and determine its next steps.

According to OpenSecrets.org, their PAC donated to several candidates who objected to the electoral college results - the list includes Senator Roger Marshall and Congressman Ron Estes.

It also donated to several who did not object to the results, including Senator Jerry Moran and Congresswoman Sharice Davids.

Spirit “condemns the appalling and violent actions that took place at the Capitol last week... and support for those actions are counter to democratic norms and the rule of law,” Spirit’s Head of Corporate Affairs said in a statement to Eyewitness News.

Koch Industries said they will continue to evaluate candidates.

“Going forward, we will continue to evaluate, among other criteria, the civility of candidates in deciding whom to support, as we work to move our society toward one of equal rights and mutual benefit,” said Philip Ellender, president of government and public affairs at Koch Industries, in a statement.

