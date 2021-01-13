Wichita State’s game at SMU Sunday postponed, Wednesday’s game to continue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State’s game against SMU will be postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test on the opposing team.

The game was scheduled for this Sunday, Jan. 17 in Memphis.

A new date is yet to be determined, according to a news release from the American Athletic Conference.

Wichita State will host Tulsa on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

