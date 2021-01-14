4You: Wichita woman gets creative in encouraging people to get COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here’s a feel-good story we’re talking about for Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

A Wichita woman is encouraging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vanessa Salyers put together a montage show her husband, who is a doctor, and other medical professionals getting their vaccine.

Salyers said she has a unique group of friends in the medical community and she could see how many were actually getting vaccinated. She said she wanted to share with others and to credit frontline healthcare workers for showing their selfless devotion and trust in science.

