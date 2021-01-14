Advertisement

Airman surprises children at Andover school after returning from 6 months overseas

Air Force Maj. Travis Petersen surprised his kids on Wednesday (Jan. 13, 2020) after returning...
Air Force Maj. Travis Petersen surprised his kids on Wednesday (Jan. 13, 2020) after returning home from 6 months overseas.(Andover USD 385)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover school district on Wednesday (Jan. 13) shared a special moment for three of its students. On Wednesday afternoon, Air Force Maj. Travis Petersen surprised two of his sons at Andover’s Robert M. Martin Elementary School. The district said he then concocted a story so that he could surprise his daughter, a student at Andover High School, in the Martin Elementary parking lot.

Maj. Petersen, is a medical administrator with the 22nd Medical Group at McConnell Air Force Base, the Andover school district said.

You can see the video of Maj. Petersen’s happy reunion with his kids in the window below:

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Wichita Police Department badge
Man arrested for murder after disturbance at E. Wichita home
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Spirit Aerosystems PAC suspending campaign donations, Koch to evaluate future support in wake of US Capitol attack
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Andover's Dawson Archibald wins Triple Crown Championship.
Andover teen wins prestigious Triple Crown Championship
Garden City K-9, K9 Johnny is stepping into retirement after nearly six years of service with...
Garden City PD K-9 retires after nearly 6 years of service
Santiago Fernandez-Diaz was born at 12:28 a.m. Jan. 1 at Wesley Medical Center, the first baby...
4You: Wichita hospitals welcome first babies of 2021
Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Community, business step up to help Kansas’ oldest VFW post stay open