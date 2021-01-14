Airman surprises children at Andover school after returning from 6 months overseas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover school district on Wednesday (Jan. 13) shared a special moment for three of its students. On Wednesday afternoon, Air Force Maj. Travis Petersen surprised two of his sons at Andover’s Robert M. Martin Elementary School. The district said he then concocted a story so that he could surprise his daughter, a student at Andover High School, in the Martin Elementary parking lot.

Maj. Petersen, is a medical administrator with the 22nd Medical Group at McConnell Air Force Base, the Andover school district said.

You can see the video of Maj. Petersen’s happy reunion with his kids in the window below:

