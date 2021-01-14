Barber County man sentenced to prison for poaching 60 deer

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) on Thursday (Jan. 14) announced that a man convicted of poaching 60 deer will spend more than a year in prison. In a 139-count complaint, KDWPT reported that John Blick Jr. was found guilty of the illegal hunting of 60 whitetail and mule deer, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm when the illegal hunting happened.

A Barber County District Court judge sentenced Blick to 14 months in prison, after which he will be on post-release supervision for at least 12 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

“As part of the felony sentence, Blick was assessed $310,234.68 in restitution that is owed to the Kanas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism for the value of the deer killed,” the department said.

KDWPT said the cases against Blick resulted from a multi-year investigation by game wardens with the department.

The KDWPT said Blick was also charged and pled guilty to 33 misdemeanors in Harper County for three trophy deer he illegally killed in the county in 2019. He also forfeited his hunting privileges for fives years from the date of his conviction,” the department said.

“In both counties the charges (Blick) pled guilty to included numerous counts of criminal hunting, hunting with aid of a motor vehicle, criminal discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to purchase or to tag deer, exceeding bag limits, hunting with artificial light, hunting without a valid license and taking trophy deer illegally.

