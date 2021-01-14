Does It Work: Permatex Windshield Repair Kit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re at that time of year when sand and gravel used to treat roads can lead to cracked windshields. This week, Mark Larson tests a kit that promises to repair windshield cracks easily and inexpensively.

Does the Permatex Windshield Repair Kit work as advertised? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Yost Automotive Owner and Manager Bryan Yost.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.