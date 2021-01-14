Advertisement

Fierce wind lasts through Friday

Winds will likely last through Friday.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through the state. While a few sprinkles are possible with its passage, the big story will be the wind. Sustained wind today between 25-45 mph across the state will occasionally gust to 50-60 mph.

After warming into the 50s and 60s on Wednesday, today will be 10 to 20 degrees colder with most of Kansas in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Subtract another 10 degrees and highs on Friday will struggle to reach 40 degrees.

The wind event will continue tonight and Friday; in fact, it could get worse. Wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph are possible across the state and northwest Kansas may see a gust or two near 70 mph!

Expect the wind to slowly calm down Friday night into Saturday leaving us quiet but cool this weekend. However, high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s are near normal for middle January.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. High: 51.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; blustery. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, continued very windy. Wind: NW 30-40; gusty. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 23.

Sat: High: 43. Low: 28. Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 47. Low: 25. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 50. Low: 27. More clouds than sun.

Tue: High: 44. Low: 24. Mostly cloudy.

Wed: 49. Low: 27. Mostly sunny, breezy.

