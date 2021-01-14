Advertisement

High levels of nitrate found in Belle Plaine water

Infants can not drink water with high levels of nitrate.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KWCH) - Be careful with the water if you live in the city of Belle Plaine.

A water sample showed high levels of nitrate, above the federal standard.

The city asks that you not give water to infants six months or younger because they cannot process nitrates like adults can.

Also, do not boil the water. That does not reduce the nitrate level.

Adults and children older than six months can still the drink the water.

The city says you should expect an update in the next 30 days.

