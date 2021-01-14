Advertisement

High wind causes problems in parts of Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol said high winds and blowing dirt forced crews to close a state...
The Kansas Highway Patrol said high winds and blowing dirt forced crews to close a state highway in Norton County on Thursday.(@TrooperTod/Twitter)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NORTON, Kan. (KWCH) - High winds moved across Kansas bringing with it sustained winds between 25-45 mph and occasional gusts of up to 50-60 mph.

The wind caused crews to close US-36 between Norton and the K-383 junction on Thursday because it was blowing dust and a non-injury crash blocked the road.

“I will notify you when it is open and please be careful if you’re out driving today!” Trooper Tod Hileman, with the Kansas Highway Patrol, said in a tweet. Storm Team 12 said you can expect the fierce winds to remain through Friday.

