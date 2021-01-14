High wind warning Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the howling northwest winds will continue on Friday with gusts still expected to be in the 50-60 mph range. High wind warnings continue for most of Kansas as a result. And the fire danger will still be rather extreme throughout the afternoon.

Friday will start with low temperatures in the 20s, but because of the wind, feels like temperatures will be down in the teens. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40 with a chance for some light snow and flurries across north central and northeast Kansas. Accumulations will be minimal at best, likely just a dusting.

Expect the wind to relax late Friday night and over the weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the period.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy; blustery. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy, continued windy. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing skies. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 23.

Sat: High: 44 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 25 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy afternoon.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 23 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 36 Cloudy; afternoon rain chance.

