Hunter Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine to Indigenous Peoples age 55+

WICHITA, Kan. - Hunter Health will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the Indigenous Peoples community age 55+ on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning on Tuesday, January 19 at the Central Clinic located at 527 N Grove, Wichita, KS 67214.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine, and you do not need to be a current patient of Hunter Health. Individuals must provide Native American verification.

“Because we are the only Urban Indian Health Program in Kansas, providing COVID-19 vaccines to these individuals is our priority. We are strongly encouraging Native American Elders age 55+ to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access to get vaccinated,” said Callie Wentling, PA, Director of Primary Care.

American Indian and Alaska Native people have died in connection with COVID-19 at nearly twice the rate of white people in a sample of 14 states, according to a new analysis published by the CDC (Source: https://bit.ly/3nDi01X).

“One of the first lessons I was taught as a child was to always care for our Native American elders first and foremost. I’m very excited to hear that Hunter Health has taken the initiative to do just that. I hope the community will join me in spreading the word so we can get our Native American Elders in to the clinic for vaccinations,” said Dal Domebo, Kiowa, Ponca, Quapaw, Hunter Health Board of Director Secretary.

Hunter Health is able to provide both the Pfizer-BioNTech and ModernaCOVID-19 vaccine through a partnership with Indian Health Services. Hunter Health has facilitated 5,866 COVID-19 tests since April. Hunter Health also continues to administer the seasonal flu vaccine.

Native Americans age 55+ should call (316) 262-2415, Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM to schedule their vaccine appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

“Our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Native American elders who wish to be vaccinated,” said Brittney Weis, Director of Marketing and Engagement.

