Advertisement

Hunter Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine to Indigenous Peoples age 55+

Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. - Hunter Health will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the Indigenous Peoples community age 55+ on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning on Tuesday, January 19 at the Central Clinic located at 527 N Grove, Wichita, KS 67214.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine, and you do not need to be a current patient of Hunter Health. Individuals must provide Native American verification.

“Because we are the only Urban Indian Health Program in Kansas, providing COVID-19 vaccines to these individuals is our priority. We are strongly encouraging Native American Elders age 55+ to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access to get vaccinated,” said Callie Wentling, PA, Director of Primary Care.

American Indian and Alaska Native people have died in connection with COVID-19 at nearly twice the rate of white people in a sample of 14 states, according to a new analysis published by the CDC (Source: https://bit.ly/3nDi01X).

“One of the first lessons I was taught as a child was to always care for our Native American elders first and foremost. I’m very excited to hear that Hunter Health has taken the initiative to do just that. I hope the community will join me in spreading the word so we can get our Native American Elders in to the clinic for vaccinations,” said Dal Domebo, Kiowa, Ponca, Quapaw, Hunter Health Board of Director Secretary.

Hunter Health is able to provide both the Pfizer-BioNTech and ModernaCOVID-19 vaccine through a partnership with Indian Health Services. Hunter Health has facilitated 5,866 COVID-19 tests since April. Hunter Health also continues to administer the seasonal flu vaccine.

Native Americans age 55+ should call (316) 262-2415, Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM to schedule their vaccine appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

“Our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Native American elders who wish to be vaccinated,” said Brittney Weis, Director of Marketing and Engagement.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Wichita Police Department badge
Police identify man killed in disturbance at E. Wichita home
Wichita police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at Hydraulic and Wassell.
Police: Man killed in south Wichita shooting
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
KS National Guard warns of false rumor concerning military intervention, ‘mandatory quarantine’
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

Latest News

File image
Sedgwick County health leaders explain next step in vaccine distribution
Right Now Interview Part 3
WATCH: Sedgwick County Health Officer, county manager answer vaccine questions
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems
The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County, Kansas were given to healthcare...
Sedgwick County leaders offer insight into process for moving into next phase of vaccine plan