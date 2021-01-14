Kansas GOP delegates vote against Trump impeachment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. House voted Wednesday afternoon to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time. While the vote was largely along party lines, 10 Republicans voted in favor of the measure.

The GOP delegation from Kansas was not among them. Republican representatives Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner, and Tracey Mann all voted against the impeachment. Democrat Sharice Davids voted yes on the article.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Rep. Estes said he voted against the impeachment because “there have been no testimonies, no witnesses, or sober deliberations.” He said Congress should instead be “focused on reopening our country and getting the economy back to full speed again.”

LaTurner released the following statement regarding his decision to vote against the 25th Amendment Resolution and the Article of Impeachment:

“The focus should be on bringing the criminals that broke into the Capitol to justice and conducting a bipartisan investigation into the security breakdown. Instead, Democrats are choosing to ram through a divisive impeachment while simultaneously mobilizing Big Tech to silence and demonize conservatives.

The Electoral College has spoken; it is time for our country to turn the page. There will be a peaceful transfer of power on January 20th when President-elect Biden is sworn in, just as our nation has always done since our founding.

I look forward to continuing to fight for my conservative principles and policies that benefit the great people of my district and to doing everything I can to bring our country together.”

I intend to vote no by proxy on both the 25th Amendment resolution and Article of Impeachment. Please read my full statement below: — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) January 12, 2021

Mann also released this statement regarding his decision:

“America is the greatest country the world has ever known. We face many challenges and seem more divided as a nation right now than at any other time during my life. As your Congressman, I am committed to finding ways to come together and move forward. I will not be voting to support impeachment. Impeachment will only lead to further division in our great nation and add to the political chaos. We will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th. I will not oversee the slow decline of our nation, but instead will work to ensure a bright future for our children and grandchildren. We must pray for and build a better, stronger America and keep believing that our greatest days are yet to come.”

America is the greatest country the world has ever known. We face many challenges and seem more divided as a nation... Posted by Congressman Tracey Mann on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Davids, the lone Democrat from Kansas, made her stance known that she would be voting to impeach the president.

“I’m about to head down to the House floor and cast my vote in favor of impeaching Donald Trump. This is not an action I take lightly. But unfortunately, the president has left us with no alternative. He must be removed from office,” said Davids along with a video she posted on Twitter.

I’m about to head down to the House floor and cast my vote in favor of impeaching Donald Trump. This is not an action I take lightly. But unfortunately, the president has left us with no alternative. He must be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/8mRsCvDcsP — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) January 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.