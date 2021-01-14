Advertisement

Kansas GOP delegates vote against Trump impeachment

A look at how the Kansas delegation in the U.S. House voted on Jan. 13 on an Article of...
A look at how the Kansas delegation in the U.S. House voted on Jan. 13 on an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. House voted Wednesday afternoon to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time. While the vote was largely along party lines, 10 Republicans voted in favor of the measure.

The GOP delegation from Kansas was not among them. Republican representatives Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner, and Tracey Mann all voted against the impeachment. Democrat Sharice Davids voted yes on the article.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Rep. Estes said he voted against the impeachment because “there have been no testimonies, no witnesses, or sober deliberations.” He said Congress should instead be “focused on reopening our country and getting the economy back to full speed again.”

LaTurner released the following statement regarding his decision to vote against the 25th Amendment Resolution and the Article of Impeachment:

“The focus should be on bringing the criminals that broke into the Capitol to justice and conducting a bipartisan investigation into the security breakdown. Instead, Democrats are choosing to ram through a divisive impeachment while simultaneously mobilizing Big Tech to silence and demonize conservatives.

The Electoral College has spoken; it is time for our country to turn the page. There will be a peaceful transfer of power on January 20th when President-elect Biden is sworn in, just as our nation has always done since our founding.

I look forward to continuing to fight for my conservative principles and policies that benefit the great people of my district and to doing everything I can to bring our country together.”

Mann also released this statement regarding his decision:

“America is the greatest country the world has ever known. We face many challenges and seem more divided as a nation right now than at any other time during my life. As your Congressman, I am committed to finding ways to come together and move forward. I will not be voting to support impeachment. Impeachment will only lead to further division in our great nation and add to the political chaos. We will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th. I will not oversee the slow decline of our nation, but instead will work to ensure a bright future for our children and grandchildren. We must pray for and build a better, stronger America and keep believing that our greatest days are yet to come.”

America is the greatest country the world has ever known. We face many challenges and seem more divided as a nation...

Posted by Congressman Tracey Mann on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Davids, the lone Democrat from Kansas, made her stance known that she would be voting to impeach the president.

“I’m about to head down to the House floor and cast my vote in favor of impeaching Donald Trump. This is not an action I take lightly. But unfortunately, the president has left us with no alternative. He must be removed from office,” said Davids along with a video she posted on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Wichita Police Department badge
Man arrested for murder after disturbance at E. Wichita home
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Spirit Aerosystems PAC suspending campaign donations, Koch to evaluate future support in wake of US Capitol attack
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

A gastroenterologist, Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017, the New York...
Harold Bornstein, Trump’s former personal physician, dies at age 73
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will not take up the...
Trump impeachment: Preparations underway for Senate trial
More than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to help keep Washington, D.C., secure as...
Expecting trouble, DC locks down a week before inauguration
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen...
Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent