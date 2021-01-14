Kansas governor’s budget includes proposals GOP has rejected

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly outlined a proposed annual budget Wednesday that includes a tax increase and two other major initiatives likely to be rejected by the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature.

Kelly on Wednesday outlined a $20.9 billion spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1. Among other things, it would protect a previously promised increase in spending on public schools.

The governor also proposed expanding Medicaid and cutting the state’s annual contribution to pensions for teachers and government workers, and GOP leaders oppose both ideas. Kelly wants to impose the state sales tax on online music and movies purchases, and Republicans criticized the idea last year.

