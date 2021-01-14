Advertisement

Kansas National Guardsmen to support presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol/Washington, D.C.
U.S. Capitol/Washington, D.C.(KY3)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a request for support from the District of Columbia National Guard, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has authorized the deployment of about 300 Kansas Guardsmen to Washington D.C. in support of next week’s presidential inauguration, the Adjutant General’s Department announced Thursday (Jan. 14).

“The presidential inauguration is a collaborative event, requiring extraordinary support from many federal and state agencies,” Kelly said. “The National Guard has supported presidential inaugurations since the founding of our nation.  I’m incredibly thankful for everything they do, and this is just the latest example of our Kansas National Guard being always ready to answer the call for our state and nation.”

The Kansas Guardsmen will be transported on KC-135s flown by the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing and will join a force of about 20,000 National Guardsmen from across the U.S., the adjutant general’s department said.

The Kansas-based soldiers and airmen represent the following: 

  • The Kansas Army National Guard’s 130th Field Artillery Battalion (Manhattan);
  • 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery (Hutchinson);
  • 997th Brigade Support Battalion (Hays);
  • 330th Signal Company (Wichita); 1161st Forward Support Company (Wichita);
  • 250th Forward Support Company (Ottawa);
  • 170th Maintenance Company (Wichita);
  • 995th Maintenance Company (Smith Center);
  • 635th Regional Support Group (Wichita);
  • 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation (Topeka);
  • 891st Engineer Battalion (Iola);
  • 226th Engineer Company (Augusta);
  • 242nd Engineer Company (Coffeyville);
  • 772nd Engineer Company (Pittsburg);
  • 1st Battalion, 635th Armor (Kansas City);
  • 235th Regiment (Salina);
  • 169th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (Olathe);
  • and 731st Transportation Company(Great Bend);
  • and the Kansas Air National Guard’s 184th Wing (Wichita) and the 190th Air Refueling Wing (Topeka).

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Wichita Police Department badge
Police identify man killed in disturbance at E. Wichita home
Wichita police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at Hydraulic and Wassell.
Police: Man killed in south Wichita shooting
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
KS National Guard warns of false rumor concerning military intervention, ‘mandatory quarantine’
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

Latest News

Space heater safety
Evergy, Storm Team 12 deliver tips on portable space heater safety
Sedgwick County vaccine update
Sedgwick County health leaders explain next step in vaccine distribution
Josh Cable
WSU track athlete’s recovery continues nearly 3 years after fight for survival
Stress, Anxiety
State of Mind: Psychologist discusses healthy coping skills for handling stress
Increased security at Kansas State Capitol
Kansas State Capitol ramps up security ahead of planned protests, inauguration