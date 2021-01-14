Advertisement

KBI looking for person of interest in Crawford County death

Officials are looking for 37-year-old Nicholas Carrillo.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARCADIA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are asking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a recent death investigation.

Officials are looking for Nicholas Carrillo, 37. Carrillo is described as a 6′1″ white male that weighs approximately 275 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.

Carrillo was last seen at 111 S. Kansas in Arcadia wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and black sweatpants. KBI said he fled the area on foot just before midnight Wednesday.

If you see Carrillo, or have information related his whereabouts, please immediately call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.

