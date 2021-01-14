Advertisement

Kansas Humane Society reports 98 percent save rate in 2020

Kansas Humane Society in Wichita, Kansas
Kansas Humane Society in Wichita, Kansas
By Matt Heilman
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kanas Humane Society on Thursday (Jan. 14) provided a recap of its efforts in 2020 that included homes or placement for 8,944 pets and a save rate of 98 percent. KHS highlighted these numbers as a positive in a year that brought unprecedented challenges, focusing on the Wichita community’s support of pet adoption despite the difficult times.

“The challenges faced this year were so unexpected, our donors and adopters are the reason we were able to make it through 2020,” said Mark Eby, KHS President/CEO. “We didn’t know how many people would be willing to give or adopt considering the uncertainty of the economy and world climate. We are so thankful to everyone who chose to welcome a pet into their home this year. It was a stressful year, but having a pet can bring so much comfort and unconditional love into your life.”

Last year, 6,103 pets were adopted from KHS with another 2,648 transferred to KHS rescue partners and 193 pets being reunited, the humane society reported. The organization also reported 3,020 low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, and that 1,263 pets spent time in foster care through the humane society.

“Our foster community was so incredible this year. They made sure all of our homeless pets had a safe place to go in April while our building was closed to the public,” Eby said. “It was a huge effort to place hundreds of animals with foster families in just a few days, but so many people reached out to help and we absolutely could not have made it a success without them.”

You can find more information about the Kansas Humane Society’s efforts in a recap of 2020 on the organization’s website.

