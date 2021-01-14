Advertisement

Police: Man killed in south Wichita shooting

Wichita police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at Hydraulic and Wassell.
Wichita police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at Hydraulic and Wassell.(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead after a shooting and disturbance in south Wichita.

Officers were called to the shooting scene around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. They arrived in the area of Hydraulic and Wassall and found a man dead inside a restaurant. Police said some sort of disturbance led up to the shooting. They don’t know if the victim and suspect knew one another.

Officers located the suspect in the area soon after and made an arrest without any issues.

