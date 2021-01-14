Advertisement

Residents at Derby assisted-living facility hopeful after getting first dose of vaccine

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The first shot of hope: That’s what some residents at Homestead of Derby are calling the COVID-19 vaccine. It was a historic day for the residents of the assisted-living facility who are looking forward to opportunities to visit loved ones in-person for the first time in several months.

“When the virus happened, we had to lock the doors,” Homestead of Derby resident Darlene Richardson said.

Now, residents who have been among the most affected during the COVID-19 pandemic show their strength with that “first shot of hope.”

“I’m just so thankful to God that we have this vaccine, and I pray that everyone will take it,” Richardson said.

Richardson said she’s been waiting for her chance to get vaccinated against the virus and wasn’t nervous when it was finally her turn for the first shot.

“The positive things are now that maybe our families can visit soon, and we can all eat at the same table and hug each other,” she said. “There’s just so many positive things. Even the staff say they haven’t had a life because they were so afraid they would bring the COVID to us, so they kept us safe all this time.”

While it’s been an especially trying 10 months since the pandemic began, Richardson said those at Homestead of Derby have made it possible to find hope again.

