Sedgwick County receives shipment for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County
COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Healthcare workers in Sedgwick County who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to start scheduling for their second dose next week.

The county received their second dose vaccine shipment on Wednesday.

By Monday, healthcare workers that received their first dose can schedule their second dose two days prior to or four days after 28 days from first dose, according to the county.

The county said they’re expecting to run out of their first dose of vaccines by Saturday.

