SNAP beneficiaries will receive a temporary 15% increase in assistance until June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SNAP beneficiaries will receive a temporary 15% increase in assistance

In January, households benefiting from the food assistance program, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will begin seeing a temporary 15% increase.

The increase will last for six months -- until June 2021.

The increase in allotments will be issued on regular issuance dates from the first to tenth of the month.

The allotment for a family of four has increased to $782.

Those already receiving assistance do not have to take any additional action to receive the increase.

Those interested in applying for benefits can visit www.dcf.ks.gov.

