Udeze, Etienne lead Shockers in statement win over Tulsa

Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown
Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown(Shocker Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Morris Udeze and Tyson Etienne scored 20 points apiece as Wichita State topped Tulsa 72-53 on Wednesday night.

The 20 points were a career high for Udeze, who was 6-of-7 shooting and added eight rebounds.

Ricky Council IV had 11 points for Wichita State (8-3, 4-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Alterique Gilbert added eight assists.

Darien Jackson had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (7-4, 4-2), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Elijah Joiner added 11 points. Brandon Rachal had seven rebounds.

Wichita State defeated Tulsa 69-65 on Dec. 15.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

