Wichita highlights strides made along East Kellogg

The City of Wichita announced Thursday East Kellogg improvements that were completed in 2020.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita announced Thursday significant strides that have been made in 2020 to the East Kellogg project.

The completed projects include the redesigned intersection of East Kellogg and Webb Road in which Kellogg was widened from Webb to Greenwich and additional aesthetic improvements were integrated into the overall design. The westbound K-96 ramp opened to westbound Kellogg bridge to improve the flow of traffic from east to west Wichita. The intersection of Zelta and frontage roads along the north and south sides of East Kellogg were completed to improve safety and access to businesses and retail establishments from Webb Road to east of Zelta. Lastly, the Kansas Turnpike’s first cashless tolling exit in south-central Kansas was completed to provide southbound Turnpike travelers with an easy connection to westbound Kellogg. The exit is expected to open in early February 2021.

The second project, started in 2016, is expected to be completed in 2021. It continues widening Kellogg to a six-lane freeway between Greenwich and K-96. In addition, new ramps will be constructed for eastbound US-54 to both northbound and southbound I-35/KTA.

A new video produced by the City of Wichita, Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Turnpike Authority highlights the news accomplishments. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and stay informed to improve their travel during these changes and throughout the project. More information is available at www.e54ict.com and via Twitter at @E54ict.

