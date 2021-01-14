Advertisement

Wichita man gets 9 life sentences for child sex crimes

By Matt Heilman
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 61-year-old Wichita man will spend the rest of his life in prison, a Sedgwick County District Court judge ruled on Tuesday (Jan. 12). Sedgwick County District Court Judge Jeffrey Syrios ordered Nathan C. Brazille to serve nine consecutive life sentences in connection with the crimes involving three underage victims.

“Judge Syrios imposed the statutory life sentence (with parole eligibility after 25 years) on each count and then ran each count consecutive for a controlling sentence of life in prison without parole eligibility for 225 years,” a news release from the office of Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said.

The district attorney said before handing down the sentence against Brazille, the judge denied (a) motion for a new trial, “finding that Brazille received effective assistance of counsel from his trial lawyer.”

In September of 2019, a jury convicted Brazille of nine counts of “Jessica’s Law” child sex crimes involving the three underage victims.

In August 2018, Wichita police arrested Brazille in connection with child sex crimes including rape. aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated endangering of a child.

Wichita police said that case involved a 9-year-old.

