Advertisement

Doctors share advice for safely visiting grandparents after COVID-19 vaccine

By Lily Wu
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The next phase in Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan includes people who are 65 and older. Many in that demographic are grandparents, some of which haven’t seen their grandchildren since the pandemic began 10 months ago.

Among Kansans eager to reunite with their grandparents are two Wichita-area doctors who discussed safety measures with seeing senior relatives. They said you still need to take precautions, even after your loved ones in the 65-and-older group have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Healthcare workers like Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt with the KU School of Medicine in Wichita often come into contact with COVID-19 patients. That’s why she hasn’t seen her grandparents since the pandemic began.

“I know that we’re all missing our grandparents. I know I miss mine,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said. “But it’s important that we really focus on protecting people. So, when the vaccine becomes available for people over the age of 65, I encourage everyone to get it.”

Clinical studies show that the Pfizer BionTech vaccine is 95 percent effective and that the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective if seniors geet fully vaccinated and more than two weeks have passed since they’ve received the second dose. Even then, you need to be careful when visiting them, doctors say.

“Just because you get vaccine doesn’t mean it’s 100 percent protective,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said. “There’s always the chance that you get still get the virus, even having been vaccinated. It’s low. That’s what we’re seeing in clinical trials, so I don’t want that to deter anybody from getting the vaccine.”

Dr. Amy Seery, a pediatrician with Ascension Via Christi further discussed safely visiting grandparents who are fully vaccinated.

“Masks are not a bad idea,” she said. “...We still have a lot of other viruses. There’s a lot of things our grandparents can be susceptible to, so a single vaccine to a single virus may not be enough alone. So just do your part to keep your grandparents as safe as you can.”

The CDC recommends that people get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, continue to wear masks, stay six feet apart, and wash their hands often.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Wichita Police Department badge
Police identify man killed in disturbance at E. Wichita home
Wichita police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at Hydraulic and Wassell.
Police: Man killed in south Wichita shooting
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
KS National Guard warns of false rumor concerning military intervention, ‘mandatory quarantine’
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

Latest News

File image
Sedgwick County health leaders explain next step in vaccine distribution
Right Now Interview Part 3
WATCH: Sedgwick County Health Officer, county manager answer vaccine questions
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems
The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County, Kansas were given to healthcare...
Sedgwick County leaders offer insight into process for moving into next phase of vaccine plan