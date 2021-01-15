Fierce wind continues Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another round of extreme wind gusts today. Sustained wind between 25 and 40 mph will occasionally gust to over 50 mph through this afternoon before slowly calming down overnight.

Today will be another 10 degrees colder than yesterday as temperatures struggle to reach 40 degrees. Factor in the previously mentioned wind and it will feel like the 20s all day long.

Some snow flurries will fly across north-central and eastern Kansas throughout the day, but only a dusting is expected, and travel will not be impacted. Otherwise, the forecast remains dry through the weekend into early next week.

Looking ahead… most of next week appears tranquil with near normal temperatures generally in the 40s. However, we have our eye on a potential winter storm arriving on Thursday or Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, continued very windy. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. High: 40.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty early. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 27.

Sun: High: 47. Low: 25. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 53. Low: 29. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 44. Low: 26. More clouds than sun, breezy.

Wed: 50. Low: 36. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 48. Low: 28. Cloudy, chance of rain late.

