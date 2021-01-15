Advertisement

Fierce wind continues Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another round of extreme wind gusts today.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another round of extreme wind gusts today.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another round of extreme wind gusts today. Sustained wind between 25 and 40 mph will occasionally gust to over 50 mph through this afternoon before slowly calming down overnight.

Today will be another 10 degrees colder than yesterday as temperatures struggle to reach 40 degrees. Factor in the previously mentioned wind and it will feel like the 20s all day long.

Some snow flurries will fly across north-central and eastern Kansas throughout the day, but only a dusting is expected, and travel will not be impacted. Otherwise, the forecast remains dry through the weekend into early next week.

Looking ahead… most of next week appears tranquil with near normal temperatures generally in the 40s. However, we have our eye on a potential winter storm arriving on Thursday or Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, continued very windy. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. High: 40.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty early. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 27.

Sun: High: 47. Low: 25. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 53. Low: 29. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 44. Low: 26. More clouds than sun, breezy.

Wed: 50. Low: 36. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 48. Low: 28. Cloudy, chance of rain late.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at Hydraulic and Wassell.
Wichita Police release more details in Thursday’s shooting
SNAP
SNAP beneficiaries will receive a temporary 15% increase in assistance until June
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Officials are looking for 37-year-old Nicholas Carrillo.
KBI looking for person of interest in Crawford County death
John Blick, Jr., of Barber County faces prison time for poaching 60 deer.
Barber County man sentenced to prison for poaching 60 deer

Latest News

Friday will be every bit as windy
High wind warning Friday
Winds will likely last through Friday.
Fierce wind lasts through Friday
Extreme winds will lead to fire weather concerns Thursday and Friday.
Extreme winds and fire danger Thursday/Friday
Weather forecast
A taste of Spring for Kansas today