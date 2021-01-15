Advertisement

Kansas reports highest number of deaths since last month, over 4,000 new cases

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas reported 147 COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday – the highest number since the end of December.

The state also reported 4,093 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, with the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 256,134.

An additional 173 hospitalizations since Wednesday were also reported.

