Kansas State Capitol ramps up security ahead of planned protests, inauguration

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the events at the U.S. Capitol last week, the FBI is alerting states on planned protests across the nation at each state capitol. That’s why Kansas is ramping up on security measures going into the weekend.

State officials sent out a memo Thursday detailing those security steps, such as closing the parking garage to anyone aside from lawmakers and staff, limiting access to certain office buildings, and only allowing people in the capitol through certain entrances. Officials are also increasing law enforcement presence, as well as encouraging all agencies to have employees work remotely.

Wichita Rep. John Carmichael, a Democrat said even though he doesn’t expect to see chaos in Topeka, he doesn’t think it hurts to take additional security measures.

“I’ll take reasonable precautions,” said Rep. Carmichael. “I’ll keep my eyes open, I’ll try to be careful, but I intend to go to work and do my job.”

Other state representatives agree.

“I’m glad we’re having extra security at the capitol, we can’t be too careful,” said Rep. Gail Finney, D-Wichita.

“We should not take a chance, we should make sure to protect our state capitol in Kansas, the state house, the peoples house,” said Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita.

Lawmakers also say they support the people’s right to protest, but encourage them to do so peacefully.

“I want people to be vocal, to express their grievances,” said Rep. Stephen Owens, R-Hesston. " But I certainly encourage people not to cross the line, because violence does absolutely nothing to further your message.”

Senate President, Ty Masterson said in a statement, “It is certainly appropriate to implement security measures in and around the State Capitol, such as enhanced protocols regarding access and an increased law enforcement presence. We fully expect Kansans to exercise their constitutional rights in a peaceful way, and that the business of the people will continue as scheduled.”

