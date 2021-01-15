Advertisement

Linwood library closes Friday, relocates as Walter Branch in February

Linwood Library
Linwood Library(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Linwood library is leaving its current location on South Kansas Street Friday and relocating.

Currently, the library shares a building with the Linwood Recreation Center.

The library will relocate to a location nearby on East Harry and be known as the Walters Branch. It opens Feb. 1.

Books can still be dropped off at the library’s current location and the drop box will be available through the end of the month.

Any holds placed for books will be stored and ready for customers on Feb. 1 at the new location.

