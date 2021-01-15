Much less wind over the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the low pressure system responsible for the strong winds across the Plains is finally going to depart into the weekend. That will bring the winds down for much of the area.

Skies will be clearing into early Saturday with lows in the 20s. Wind chills will drop into the teens with northwest winds down to 10-20 mph. Look for increasing clouds Saturday afternoon, but dry weather will continue. Highs will be in the 40s.

Sunday will be a tad breezy with wind gusts near 25 or 30 mph. Sunshine can be expected for the end of the weekend with highs in the upper 40.

Although it will warm into the 50s on Martin Luther King Day, it won’t last for very long as another front comes in Monday night to drop the temperatures.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing with decreasing winds. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 25.

Sun: High: 49 Turning mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 24 Turning mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 44 LOw: 29 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 55 LOw: 26 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy; chance for overnight showers.

Fri: High: 37 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy.

