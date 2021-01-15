Advertisement

Much less wind over the weekend

Northwest winds will continue, but nothing like Thursday or Friday
Lighter winds are expected over the weekend.
Lighter winds are expected over the weekend.(KWCH)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the low pressure system responsible for the strong winds across the Plains is finally going to depart into the weekend. That will bring the winds down for much of the area.

Skies will be clearing into early Saturday with lows in the 20s. Wind chills will drop into the teens with northwest winds down to 10-20 mph. Look for increasing clouds Saturday afternoon, but dry weather will continue. Highs will be in the 40s.

Sunday will be a tad breezy with wind gusts near 25 or 30 mph. Sunshine can be expected for the end of the weekend with highs in the upper 40.

Although it will warm into the 50s on Martin Luther King Day, it won’t last for very long as another front comes in Monday night to drop the temperatures.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing with decreasing winds. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 25.

Sun: High: 49 Turning mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 24 Turning mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 44 LOw: 29 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 55 LOw: 26 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy; chance for overnight showers.

Fri: High: 37 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at Hydraulic and Wassell.
Man arrested for murder in deadly shooting outside S. Wichita restaurant
SNAP
SNAP beneficiaries will receive a temporary 15% increase in assistance until June
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
John Blick, Jr., of Barber County faces prison time for poaching 60 deer.
Barber County man sentenced to prison for poaching 60 deer
Officials are looking for 37-year-old Nicholas Carrillo.
KBI looking for person of interest in Crawford County death

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another round of extreme wind gusts today.
Fierce wind continues Friday
Friday will be every bit as windy
High wind warning Friday
Winds will likely last through Friday.
Fierce wind lasts through Friday
Extreme winds will lead to fire weather concerns Thursday and Friday.
Extreme winds and fire danger Thursday/Friday