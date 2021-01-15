Advertisement

NRA files bankruptcy petitions, plans to reincorporate in Texas

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the National...
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association-ILA Leadership Forum, in Atlanta. As NRA prepares to gather for its 147th annual meeting in Dallas, the political landscape has changed considerably in the past year. Even with a GOP-led Congress and a gun-friendly president in the White House, its agenda has stalled. And a new generation seems to have the upper hand in pushing for gun-control after several deadly mass shootings. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart File) (KY3)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON (KWCH) - The National Rifle Association on Friday announced it has filed chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions coinciding with a restructuring plan that involves reincorporating in Texas.

In a news release on its website, the gun-rights advocacy group said it’s making the move to reincorporate as a Texas nonprofit “to exit what it believes is a corrupt political and regulatory environment in New York,” where the association is currently registered.

“To facilitate its strategic plan and restructuring, the NRA and one of its subsidiaries filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division. Chapter 11 proceedings are routinely utilized by businesses, nonprofits and organizations of all kinds to streamline legal and financial affairs,” the association said in Friday’s news release.

