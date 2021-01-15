Advertisement

Rental assistance will soon be available for Wichitans struggling due to COVID-19

Wichita logo
Wichita logo(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Wichita detailed a new emergency assistance program for those that have fallen behind on rent.

The details are still in the works, but the city is expecting to get at least $12 million as part of the stimulus package recently passed by Congress.

To qualify for funding, families must have a financial impact related to COVID-19. That could be a loss of a job, medical expenses or needing additional childcare. You also must owe your landlord rent and received a late notice on payment.

This program has one big difference from previous rental assistance programs.

“Not only does it allow us to pay those arrears, but it also allows us to pay perspective rent and utilities in three month increments for a qualifying family,” Director of Housing and Community Services Sally Stang said. “So, we’re going to help them catch up with the arrears and then we will make monthly payments for three months on their rent.”

After three months, things will be reassessed to see if the assistance is needed. If it is they will do three more months and that could go up to 12 months total.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at Hydraulic and Wassell.
Wichita Police release more details in Thursday’s shooting
SNAP
SNAP beneficiaries will receive a temporary 15% increase in assistance until June
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Officials are looking for 37-year-old Nicholas Carrillo.
KBI looking for person of interest in Crawford County death
John Blick, Jr., of Barber County faces prison time for poaching 60 deer.
Barber County man sentenced to prison for poaching 60 deer

Latest News

Kansas reports highest number of deaths since last month, over 4,000 new cases
The cause is under investigation.
No injuries reported in S Wichita house fire
Salvation Army sees increase in donations, still short of Christmas campaign goal
Linwood Library
Linwood library closes Friday, relocates as Walter Branch in February