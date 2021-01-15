Rental assistance will soon be available for Wichitans struggling due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Wichita detailed a new emergency assistance program for those that have fallen behind on rent.

The details are still in the works, but the city is expecting to get at least $12 million as part of the stimulus package recently passed by Congress.

To qualify for funding, families must have a financial impact related to COVID-19. That could be a loss of a job, medical expenses or needing additional childcare. You also must owe your landlord rent and received a late notice on payment.

This program has one big difference from previous rental assistance programs.

“Not only does it allow us to pay those arrears, but it also allows us to pay perspective rent and utilities in three month increments for a qualifying family,” Director of Housing and Community Services Sally Stang said. “So, we’re going to help them catch up with the arrears and then we will make monthly payments for three months on their rent.”

After three months, things will be reassessed to see if the assistance is needed. If it is they will do three more months and that could go up to 12 months total.

