Salvation Army sees increase in donations, still short of Christmas campaign goal

(KWTX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the Sedgwick County Salvation Army has seen an 11% increase in donation for their Christmas Campaign this year, the group said they’re still a quarter of a million dollars short of their goal.

The annual campaign raises money to help support a homeless shelter, food pantries, case management, and rental and utility assistance.

The campaign’s toy distribution program was also extended by three days, helping 2,700 families and thousands more individuals, according to the Salvation Army.

Cash donations can be directly sent to The Salvation Army Downtown Koch-Center, 350 N Market, Wichita KS 67202 or online at SalvationArmy-Wichita.org. The campaign will last until the end of January.

