Sedgwick County leaders offer insight into process for moving into next phase of vaccine plan

By Grant DeMars
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 100,000 people in Sedgwick County will be included in Phase Two of vaccine distribution. With that large number, the county likely will prioritize people older than 65, or with underlying health issues. Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said he thinks the county is ready to handle distribution with the next phase now, but moving forward is technically the state’s call.

“The problem is if one (county moves to Phase Two and others are in Phase One, it creates this idea there’s some unfairness (and) people arent’ being treated the same,” Howell said. “I think the state’s trying to avoid that.”

Howell said it is possible that Sedgwick County could move into Phase Two on its own, but understands the challenge that could cause.

“I think it is possible, but whether or not there’s support to do that from those who are going to make that decision... We’ll have to see what happens,” he said.

Before Sedgwick County moves into the next phase, it needs tens of thousands more doses, which commissioners hope will come soon.

