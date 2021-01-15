Advertisement

State of Mind: Psychologist discusses healthy coping skills for handling stress

Stress, Anxiety
Stress, Anxiety(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Melissa Scheffler
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kimmy Emmons has a picture-perfect family. But even she’ll admit, no one’s perfect.

”I fight losing my patience. I’ve got four kids that range from 10 to 2,” Emmons said.

With post-holiday responsibilities and a pandemic, psychologist Shantel Westbrook from COMCARE says we could all use some healthy coping skills to handle the stress.

”I think there are so many things right now that are causing stress. Life is so different. There are different routines, different things going on, different ways of doing things. And then we have January here and there’s kind of new pressures that come with January and the new year,” Westbrook said.

Emmons happens to know how to let go of some of that stress. As a personal trainer at the Andover YMCA, she helps her clients achieve their goals for their bodies and minds.

”This can become a retreat from the craziness of work, of home life, or anything or everything going on outside,” she said. “You can come into the gym, put your headphones on and tune in to your own little environment and have that “you” time that you need to recuperate, refresh, and walk out of here feeling better and ready to take on whatever next task you have to do.”

“That’s really part of the whole goal is so that it doesn’t get overwhelming. Every day we’re doing things to help ourselves,” Westbrook said. “It doesn’t have to be the gym.”

Westbrook said keeping a routine, sleeping and eating well, and being mindful about doing things you enjoy can help us all.

”Sometimes even casual conversations can really lift our mood,” Westbrook said. “Just know when it’s time to reach out for help. Most of us kind of know, ‘I usually function about here, but the last 3 or 4 months have been low or intense;’ that’s when it’s time to reach out.”

Life isn’t perfect. So, Emmons recommended going easy on yourself when you do get a little off course.

”We all take missteps. We all have days that don’t go the way we want them to. Don’t let that completely take you off your path,” Emmons said.

If you’re avoiding reaching out for professional help, because you don’t have insurance, COMCARE can help. It received an emergency COVID-19 grant. Its purpose is to provide mental health services to those affected by COVID-19 in any way, at no cost... if you don’t have insurance and need help, call COMCARE 24-Hour Crisis Line at 316-660-7500, or COMCARE’s first appointment line at 316-660-7540.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Wichita Police Department badge
Police identify man killed in disturbance at E. Wichita home
Wichita police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at Hydraulic and Wassell.
Police: Man killed in south Wichita shooting
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
KS National Guard warns of false rumor concerning military intervention, ‘mandatory quarantine’
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

Latest News

Visiting grandparents
Doctors share advice for safely visiting grandparents after COVID-19 vaccine
Therapist discusses impact of pandemic, political unrest on mental health
Gov. Laura Kelly
Gov. Kelly releases Kansas’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Local pharmacies, doctor’s offices working to get own supplies of COVID-19 vaccine