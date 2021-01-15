State of Mind: Psychologist discusses healthy coping skills for handling stress

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kimmy Emmons has a picture-perfect family. But even she’ll admit, no one’s perfect.

”I fight losing my patience. I’ve got four kids that range from 10 to 2,” Emmons said.

With post-holiday responsibilities and a pandemic, psychologist Shantel Westbrook from COMCARE says we could all use some healthy coping skills to handle the stress.

”I think there are so many things right now that are causing stress. Life is so different. There are different routines, different things going on, different ways of doing things. And then we have January here and there’s kind of new pressures that come with January and the new year,” Westbrook said.

Emmons happens to know how to let go of some of that stress. As a personal trainer at the Andover YMCA, she helps her clients achieve their goals for their bodies and minds.

”This can become a retreat from the craziness of work, of home life, or anything or everything going on outside,” she said. “You can come into the gym, put your headphones on and tune in to your own little environment and have that “you” time that you need to recuperate, refresh, and walk out of here feeling better and ready to take on whatever next task you have to do.”

“That’s really part of the whole goal is so that it doesn’t get overwhelming. Every day we’re doing things to help ourselves,” Westbrook said. “It doesn’t have to be the gym.”

Westbrook said keeping a routine, sleeping and eating well, and being mindful about doing things you enjoy can help us all.

”Sometimes even casual conversations can really lift our mood,” Westbrook said. “Just know when it’s time to reach out for help. Most of us kind of know, ‘I usually function about here, but the last 3 or 4 months have been low or intense;’ that’s when it’s time to reach out.”

Life isn’t perfect. So, Emmons recommended going easy on yourself when you do get a little off course.

”We all take missteps. We all have days that don’t go the way we want them to. Don’t let that completely take you off your path,” Emmons said.

If you’re avoiding reaching out for professional help, because you don’t have insurance, COMCARE can help. It received an emergency COVID-19 grant. Its purpose is to provide mental health services to those affected by COVID-19 in any way, at no cost... if you don’t have insurance and need help, call COMCARE 24-Hour Crisis Line at 316-660-7500, or COMCARE’s first appointment line at 316-660-7540.

