Advertisement

WATCH: Sedgwick County Health Officer, county manager answer vaccine questions

Right Now Interview Part 3
Right Now Interview Part 3
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to answer some of the many questions people have about the COVID-19 vaccine and the plan for distribution in Sedgwick County, “Right Now” host and Eyewitness News anchor Michael Schwanke dedicated Thursday’s show to delivering as many answers as possible. Joining Schwanke to answer those questions were Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns and Assistant Sedgwick County Manager Tim Kaufman.

You can see interviews with Dr. Minns and Kaufman and hear them field questions in the segments below.

PART 1:

PART 2:

PART 3:

PART 4:

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Wichita Police Department badge
Police identify man killed in disturbance at E. Wichita home
Wichita police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at Hydraulic and Wassell.
Police: Man killed in south Wichita shooting
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
KS National Guard warns of false rumor concerning military intervention, ‘mandatory quarantine’
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

Latest News

Space heater safety
Evergy, Storm Team 12 deliver tips on portable space heater safety
Sedgwick County vaccine update
Sedgwick County health leaders explain next step in vaccine distribution
Josh Cable
WSU track athlete’s recovery continues nearly 3 years after fight for survival
Stress, Anxiety
State of Mind: Psychologist discusses healthy coping skills for handling stress
Increased security at Kansas State Capitol
Kansas State Capitol ramps up security ahead of planned protests, inauguration