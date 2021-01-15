WATCH: Sedgwick County Health Officer, county manager answer vaccine questions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to answer some of the many questions people have about the COVID-19 vaccine and the plan for distribution in Sedgwick County, “Right Now” host and Eyewitness News anchor Michael Schwanke dedicated Thursday’s show to delivering as many answers as possible. Joining Schwanke to answer those questions were Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns and Assistant Sedgwick County Manager Tim Kaufman.

You can see interviews with Dr. Minns and Kaufman and hear them field questions in the segments below.

PART 1:

PART 2:

PART 3:

PART 4:

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.