WSU track athlete’s recovery continues nearly 3 years after fight for survival

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - In May of 2018, Wichita State track and field athlete Josh Cable found himself fighting for his life. After being trapped in a house fire and spending weeks in a hospital, he said his progress back to the physical level of a D1 athlete has been slow.

WSU track and field junior, Josh Cable said, “The whole basement was just filled with smoke. I was trapped down there for about 2 minutes just trying to get out, battling for my life.”

In his last month of high school, Josh Cable was looking forward to his future, running for Wichita State track and field. That was until his family home in Springfield, Illinois caught fire.

“Most of the whole memory for me is hazy. Especially in the fire. I remember, I started running, had no clue what I was doing but I was running,” said Cable. “My mom had to come tackle me to the ground. They couldn’t get me to stop running.”

Roughly 50% of Cable’s body was burnt. He spent thirty days in the hospital undergoing surgeries and recovering.

“The first day of PT was probably day 12 in the hospital. My first day, I sat up. The second day, I sat up and got on the edge of my bed. Eventually, they gave me a walker,” said Cable.

Cable had to regain the strength to walk, let alone run.

“I thought I was going to be back in weeks, not years,” said Cable.

When he arrived at WSU, Cable said he was weak and had to build himself up from square one.

“All of the coaching staff just gave me the tools to kind of take it at my own pace,” said Cable.

Even though his range of motion and certain weightlifting sill gives him difficulty, Cable said this season will be his best one yet.

“I think this year is my 100 percent year for sure. My passion for running carried me through it from a physical standpoint,” said Cable. “It really motivated me to get back out there and prove to everyone what I can do.”

