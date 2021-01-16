Advertisement

Garden City Police arrest man for murder in deadly shooting

Garden City Police arrested Moses Joel Guerrero for murder.
Garden City Police arrested Moses Joel Guerrero for murder.(KWCH)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department on Friday (Jan. 15) announced that it’s arrested a man the department identified as a suspect of first-degree murder. Police on Thursday afternoon asked the public to be on the lookout for 40-year-old Moses Joel Guerrero. They warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police arrested Guerrero Friday afternoon at the Finney County Law Enforcement Center.

Guerrero’s arrest followed the Garden City Police Department’s request for the public’s help with its investigation into an early-Monday-morning fight and shooting that left one man dead. Police said officers were dispatched to the area of 200 North 9th Street at about 3 a.m. to assist Finney County EMS with an unresponsive man suffering from a head injury.

“Upon arrival, officers found the man, Jose Adelaydo Gonzalez, 39, was not breathing and had been shot in addition to his head injuries. Gonzalez was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he died,” police said.

